The Sitka Fire Department made some noise to assist a lost hiker over the weekend (5-24-26).

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, a hiker called first responders to ask for help. Interim Fire Chief Brian McLaughlin said the man in his twenties was lost in the woods near the Nelson Logging Road and gun range area. Two fire department staff were sent out to the scene alongside an ambulance with a medical crew on board.

“They pretty much got down the road by the gun range, the parking lot just before the actual range, and started to sound off the ambulance’s siren,” McLaughlin said, “To use what we call ‘sound attraction’ to hopefully help the person who’s lost find us and find their way out.”

McLaughlin said eight Search and Rescue volunteers were also on standby, but ultimately were not called in because the siren strategy worked.

“The gentleman did hear the ambulance and see the lights and was able to find his way out, so we didn’t end up actually having to send anyone into the woods for the most part, other than just kind of getting the ambulance down there for signaling,” McLaughlin said.

The lost hiker was able to find the responders in about 10 minutes. He had no injuries and was responsive. After being evaluated by the two fire department staff, he drove himself home. While the lost hiker was able to access cell service to call for help, McLaughlin said that’s not always the case. He urged Sitkans to develop a safety plan ahead of a walk in the woods.

“[Sitka] is a great place to recreate and get out there in the woods, but there’s also some hazards to come with it. We just want people to be prepared,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin’s recommended safety plans include hiking with a buddy, and carrying a VHF radio or inReach device.