Mina Brooks-Schmidt, a recent Carnegie Mellon graduate, is preparing for her senior recital this Friday, 7 p.m. at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. She joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the recital, which will feature pianist Billie Jo Miller, and highlight a mix of contemporary and traditional pieces, spanning various languages and styles. The recital is free, with donations appreciated for her future studies. Listen to the conversation here:
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