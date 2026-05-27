(SFAC Photo)

Mina Brooks-Schmidt, a recent Carnegie Mellon graduate, is preparing for her senior recital this Friday, 7 p.m. at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. She joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the recital, which will feature pianist Billie Jo Miller, and highlight a mix of contemporary and traditional pieces, spanning various languages and styles. The recital is free, with donations appreciated for her future studies. Listen to the conversation here: