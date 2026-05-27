In October 2022, the Sitka Assembly appointed Tim Pike to fill a vacant seat. (Photo courtesy of Shannon Haugland/Sitka Sentinel)

The Sitka Assembly formally accepted the resignation of Assembly member Tim Pike at its meeting Tuesday night (5-26-26). Pike is a recently retired Career and Technical Education teacher at Sitka High School, who’s served on the assembly since late 2022. He said he’s stepping down due to family needs.

Assembly member Scott Saline said Pike would be missed.

“I get all teary-eyed thinking of your leadership that I know rubbed off on my kids, man,” Saline said. “Sorry to see you go.”

Assembly member Katie Riley, who was elected last October, said she looks forward to hearing Pike’s thoughts on future issues despite him no longer being on the assembly.

“I didn’t get to serve with you that long, which is my loss, but [I] just really appreciate the perspective and the very careful deliberation that you brought to the table. It always makes me think deeper about the issues that we’re talking about, and lends just a really unique, wonderful perspective,” she said.

Pike’s last day in office will be June 30. The assembly will advertise for letters of interest to fill the vacant seat, and at the July 14 meeting, the group will appoint someone to fill it until the municipal election on Oct. 6.