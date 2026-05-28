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Sitka’s summer construction projects are in full swing. Municipal Administrator John Leach joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss ongoing projects affecting traffic and pedestrian access, including utility and sidewalk upgrades on Lake, Hirst, Monastery, and Kinkead streets, repaving work around town, and phase two of Sitka’s seawalk, which will continue until December. Listen to the conversation here: