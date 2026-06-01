The Sitka Cancer Survivor’s Society is hosting a wildlife cruise this Saturday. Carolyn Fredrickson and Shannon Callahan join KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss how their nonprofit supports Sitkans affected by cancer. Established over 25 years ago, the nonprofit provides grants and maintains the Path of Hope Park that seeks to comfort and inspire anyone who walks through. Listen to the conversation here.
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Valentines Day 2025 Giveaway – ended 2/14/25
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Allen Marine Drawing June 2025 – ended 6/25/25
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