Raven News is excited to announce our 2026-2027 Sarah Evangeline Hughes News Resident. Lauren Salemo hails originally from New Jersey, and recently graduated with a degree in journalism from Northeastern University. Salemo joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to introduce herself and discuss her plans to hit the ground running as Sitka’s newest reporter. Listen here:
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