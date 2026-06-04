Sitka Trail Works’ Emily Pound and Ben Hughey join KCAW to discuss the organization’s history and mission ahead of National Trails Day on Saturday. They welcome volunteers to join them this Saturday to help improve the Cross Trail’s drainage at the Kramer Avenue Trailhead. Listen to the conversation here:
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