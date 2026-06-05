Russell Houston and Justin DeFilippis from the Balourdet Quartet join KCAW to talk about what performing means to them ahead of their opening night concert on Friday, June 5, at Harrigan Centennial Hall. They discuss where they met, how the quartet got its name, and the joy of community engagement through music. Listen to the conversation here:
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