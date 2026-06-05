A family of six was rescued from a beached boat near Ketchikan yesterday evening (6-4-25). Around 5:00 p.m., the United States Coast Guard received reports of a vessel that ran aground and was taking on water on the southeast shore of the Kasaan Peninsula, roughly a dozen nautical miles northwest of Ketchikan.

Petty Officer Ashly Murphy is a spokesperson for the Coast Guard’s Arctic District in Juneau. She said two adults were on board the 46-foot Chris-Craft vessel with their four children — a two-month-old, a three-year-old, an eight-year-old, and a 10-year-old.

All six were safely rescued with no reported injuries.

Murphy said a 45-foot Coast Guard response boat crew launched from the Ketchikan base, and a helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka set out at 5:56 p.m. The response boat crew found the family on the shoreline at 6:28 p.m. The family was taken to the nearby village of Kasaan around 8:00 p.m.

The vessel is still partially submerged while the Coast Guard works on a plan to salvage the vessel with its owner.