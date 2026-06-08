Interested in making a mark on Lincoln Street? Sitka Walkability Advocacy Collab is calling for designs to paint inside downtown crosswalks. Vice Deputy Mayor JJ Carlson joins KCAW to discuss the benefits of walking and what the Collab is doing to improve pedestrian safety. Pick up design entry forms at City Hall and the Sitka Public Library or email your design to pio@cityofsitka.org by June 24. Listen to the conversation here:
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