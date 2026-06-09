The Sitka Public Library will be screening The Librarians, a documentary about librarians upholding the First Amendment in the face of censorship, on June 11 at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Adult Services Librarian Margot O’Connell joins KCAW to highlight the history between book bans, librarians, and democracy. Listen to the conversation here:
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