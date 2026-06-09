At its meeting tonight (6-9-26), the Sitka Assembly will consider appropriating more than $1.1 million in federal funds to the Sitka School District.

The funding comes from Secure Rural Schools, a federal program that supports schools surrounded by federal lands which don’t contribute to the local tax base.

For the past two fiscal years, Secure Rural Schools funding lapsed. Last December, Congress renewed the funding for this year, along with retroactive payments for the missed years. The money can be used for schools or roads, and in years past, the city has split the money with the district 50/50. Tonight, the assembly will instead consider dedicating 100 percent of the federal funding received for Fiscal Year 26 to schools, adding more than $800,000 to what it has already budgeted for the district.

In other business, the assembly will consider approving a new labor agreement between the city and the union representing Sitka’s police. Labor negotiations began with the Public Safety Employees Association (PSEA) in late April, and the parties reached a tentative agreement in mid-May. Changes include an updated pay scale and leave provisions. Overall, the estimated increased cost to the city is about $312,000 over the proposed 3-year contract, which starts July 1.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.