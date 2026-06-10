Sitka’s police force will see pay increases over the next three years. That’s after the Sitka Assembly on Tuesday (6-19-26) approved the new collective bargaining agreement with the Public Safety Employees Association (PSEA).

Assistant Municipal Administrator Josh Branthoover said labor negotiations began with the union in late April and the parties reached a tentative agreement in mid-May.

“Union negotiations are rarely a pleasure, but all things considered, it was a very mutually beneficial session,” he said.

Branthoover said changes include an updated pay scale and leave provisions. Officers will receive a 3% wage increase annually, starting on July 1, 2027. The agreement also includes a one-time $1,000 payment for employees that have been at the Sitka Police Department for at least a year and pass their probationary period, and increases on-call pay to $5 an hour.

“For the first time ever that I’m aware of, step movements were added in,” he said. “This is going to add evaluation-based and time-based step movements with the goal of longevity and rewarding our employees that stay longer.”

Overall, the estimated increased cost to the city is $311,790 over the proposed three-year contract, which starts July 1.