Painter Stephen Lawrie joins KCAW to talk about how fishing has always been a throughline within the communities of Southeast Alaska as well as his artwork. Lawrie’s new exhibition, part two of “This Thing We Call The Ocean…Names Discovered, Stories Told,” will open June 13 at the Pioneer Bar and showcase fishermen of the past. Listen to the conversation here:
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