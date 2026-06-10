Trails were temporarily closed at Sitka National Historical Park (Photo provided)

Bear and human activity triggered a temporary closure of the Sitka National Historical Park today (6-10-26). In a news release, Park Ranger Bethany Cherry said staff shut down trails after visitors failed to keep their distance from a bear.

The release urged visitors to exercise caution as bears roam the park for the salmon runs, and reminded park-goers to stay on trails and be aware of their surroundings.

According to the press release, approaching, following, or chasing bears on land or in the Indian River area will be considered harassment of wildlife.

At this time, the park is open during daylight hours only. The trail between the visitor center bridge and Sawmill Creek Road remains open for pedestrians to use after dark.