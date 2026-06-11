The clear waters and maritime infrastructure along Alaska’s coasts make for prime conditions for mariculture, the cultivation of marine organisms like oysters, seaweed, and shellfish. Andrew Jylkka and Sara Ebersole join KCAW to discuss what opportunities mariculture can bring to the state and how Jylkka’s organization, Spruce Root, can help local farms get up and running. Listen to the conversation here:
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