Hailing from Greece, Katerina Chatzinikolau was named the first woman concertmaster in her country’s history. After meeting Sitka Music Festival Director Zuill Bailey in Athens three years ago, violinist Chatzinikolau finally makes her way to Sitka for the festival’s 55th season. Bailey and Chatzinikolau join KCAW to share what performances are coming up and what music means to Chatzinikolau. Listen to the conversation here: