Bill Hill, an independent, is one of 15 candidates running for Alaska’s lone seat in the House of Representatives. He’s a top contender in the race to unseat incumbent Republican Nick Begich III. He visited several Southeast communities on the campaign trail this week, including Sitka. (KCAW/Rose)

Bill Hill- “My name is Bill Hill, lifelong Alaskan, Dena’ina Athabaskan, and I’m from Naknek, out in Bristol Bay, home of the greatest sockeye salmon run in the world…had some interesting looks when I said that here today earlier.”



KCAW- “From our fishing fleet?”



Hill- “Yes, sockeye salmon run in the world!“



Bill Hill has worked as a commercial fisherman for decades. He runs a small business with his wife, Diane, and he’s worked in construction. He served on the board of Paug-Vik Incorporated, Naknek’s Alaska Native village corporation, for 15 years, and spent a quarter of a century in education, as a teacher, administrator and superintendent in communities across the state. In a joint interview with KCAW and the Sitka Sentinel on Tuesday (6-9-26) he said he’s really concerned about the state’s future, especially affordability for the next generation.



“I’m really worried that Alaska is not going to be a place where they can work hard and build good lives. I’m really worried about our nation as well,” Hill said. “We see tax on the rule of law and unchecked corruption, and I just think some things need to be done about it.”

Hill’s experience is wide and varied, and he thinks that’s something Alaskans will value at the polls.

“Right now we have a congressman who, you know, has lived a pretty privileged lifestyle and is associated with pretty significant money, I think,” Hill said. “Alaskans are not just this sort of, like, this one set person, right? I mean, we all do so many things in Alaska, and I think Alaskans appreciate somebody who can represent that.”

Of the 14 challengers to incumbent Republican Nick Begich’s congressional seat, Hill is expected to top the list alongside Anchorage Democrat Matt Schultz. Hill is running as a nonpartisan candidate, and that’s not new for this race.

“I didn’t learn until jumping into this race that I’m like a lot of Alaskans. Most Alaskans, really, over 60% of us do not align with the Republican or Democratic Party, and you know we need representation too, and I think there are a lot of people who are in the Democratic or Republican Party who would like another option as well,” Hill said. “So I didn’t decide to run as an independent. In fact, it was a real consideration when I was thinking about jumping into this race. Is there a path to victory for an independent?”

Hill spent his time in Sitka meeting and talking with locals about issues that are important to them, like the Tongass National Forest. When it comes to Alaska’s resources, he said he’s pro-development, but Congress needs to consult with Alaskans on every project that happens on their lands.

“I’ve heard somebody who’s really interested in making sure that the Roadless Rule remains intact, and then I’ve heard other people who say that we need to make sure that we have more access to logging, and, you know, that crosses the boundary between different communities and different organizations, and so I think that’s a conversation that the local communities need to have, but it needs to be supported by your congressman,” Hill said. “So if there’s an opportunity for a resource to be developed as a congressman, I’d bring that to Alaskans to see what their thoughts were on it, and we would move forward with it if it’s good for Alaskans.”

He would support and advocate for the rural subsistence priority on federal lands and updates to the Magnuson Stevens Act to address issues with trawling.



“Ensuring that Alaskans have a real seat at the decision making table that really represent all voices in Alaskans, not just industry advocates,” Hill said. “So, promoting legislation like that would be a priority.”



He supports federal funding for public radio, and said Alaska’s state-run ferries are an essential service that should receive federal dollars. He would work to secure those funds to bolster the ferry schedule and restore access to ports like Prince Rupert.



“If we took a major road anywhere else in Alaska, and we cut it off all of a month except for one day, what would be the outcome? We’d have huge outcry, right?” So, the marine highway system is very important to Southeast Alaska, and I think it needs to be supported,” Hill said.

But affordability tops his list, and he said he’d work in Congress to reduce the cost of healthcare and childcare, and energy.

“Right now, you know, we have somebody who seems to be more interested in providing tax cuts to corporations and billionaires, and that’s where the money goes when they cut important programs to Alaskans, so I think we have a lot of work to do,” Hill said. “I think there are a lot of people who’d love to stay in their hometowns. I think there are a lot of people who love to stay in Alaska, but they’re being forced out.”



He said he’s centered most of his life around building partnerships, and believes, if elected, he’ll collaborate well with Alaska’s senators.

“Regardless of who they are, whatever the name is, I’d work with the delegation, because we’re there for Alaska, we’re not there for ourselves,” Hill said. “And, oftentimes, I’ve found is that when you work in conjunction with other people with the same mission to serve the people, that you’re much more powerful.”



Hill spent a couple of days in Sitka, before heading back to Anchorage. Then he’ll go fishing before he’s back on the campaign trail again.