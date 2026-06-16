Jeff Budd joins KCAW to talk about the upcoming Old, Unique Car, and Tiny Truck Parade. The name of Sitka’s annual car parade is a bit longer this year, inviting more unusual or antique vehicles to join the procession. The parade will start at at Whale Park on July 4 at 10 a.m. Listen to the conversation here:
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