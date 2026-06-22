(Sitka Fine Arts Camp photo)

Sitka Fine Arts Camp will host Jazz on the Waterfront on June 27, honoring the music of Detroit with a 20-piece band. The sold-out event looks to fundraise for the restoration of North Pacific Hall where campers stay on the Sheldon Jackson campus. Roger Schmidt, the camp’s executive director, and Lucy Poulson, the development coordinator, join KCAW to talk about how these donations will transform the residence hall and what’s in store for Jazz on the Waterfront. Listen to the conversation here: