(Casting for Recovery – Alaska Native Women photo)

Casting for Recovery is a national organization supporting women who have had breast cancer. Carol Butler, a volunteer with Casting for Recovery, joins KCAW to talk about the upcoming Alaska Native Women’s Retreat that seeks to create community and foster emotional healing. The all-expenses-paid fly fishing retreat will be on the Kenai River from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13. Applications are due July 16. Listen to the conversation here: