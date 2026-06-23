At their regular meeting tonight (6-23-26), Sitka Assembly members will consider a new ordinance that clarifies the sales tax responsibilities of local business owners.

In a memo, Finance Director Brooke Volschenk said current code doesn’t clearly reflect the full range of business ownership structures. The new ordinance would expand the listed business types and make business owners individually responsible for debts if their company defaults.

Volschenk said it would align city code with current practice and provide greater clarity and consistency for both staff and business owners.

In other business, the assembly will consider appropriating more than $1.1 million in federal funds to the Sitka School District on second and final reading.

The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly.