Sitka Farmers’ Market kicks off this Saturday at ANB Founders Hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Debe Brincefield, the market’s manager, joins KCAW to share what visitors can expect to see: produce, pottery, and much more. The Sitka Farmers’ Market is every Saturday starting June 27 through September 19. Listen to the conversation here:
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