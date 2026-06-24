(Sitka Local Foods Network photo)

Sitka Farmers’ Market kicks off this Saturday at ANB Founders Hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Debe Brincefield, the market’s manager, joins KCAW to share what visitors can expect to see: produce, pottery, and much more. The Sitka Farmers’ Market is every Saturday starting June 27 through September 19. Listen to the conversation here: