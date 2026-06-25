(Brave Heart Volunteers photo)

Brave Heart Volunteers (BHV) is a nonprofit that offers free support services for Sitkans experiencing loneliness, grief, and end of life. BHV Director Nicole Miller and BHV Board Vice Chair Bridget Hitchcock alongside Liz Zacher, an art professor at the University of Alaska Southeast, join KCAW to share the mission of the organization and details about BHV’s upcoming fundraiser. Community members can purchase handmade bowls and enjoy free soup and bread from local restaurants June 28 at Centennial Hall starting at noon. Donations support the work of Brave Heart Volunteers. Listen to the conversation here: