Harbor Mountain Road is now open to pedestrians. This is an updated closure area map. (Map courtesy of the U.S. Forest Service)

Updated on 6-26-26 at 1:30 p.m.

Harbor Mountain Road is now open to pedestrian traffic, according to the U.S. Forest Service. But it remains closed to vehicles while the U.S. Coast Guard continues its investigation of the area where a helicopter from Air Station Sitka went down on Monday (6-22-26). Coast Guard and local emergency personnel told KCAW on Thursday (6-25-26) there’s no timeline for the investigation or salvage operation of the aircraft.

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Original post from 6-25-26

The scene of a Coast Guard helicopter crash in Sitka on Monday (6-22-26) remains closed until further notice. The U.S. Forest Service issued an updated closure order Thursday (6-25-26) for the area on Harbor Mountain, where a MH-60 Jayhawk carrying four crew from Air Station Sitka went down during a training exercise. The crew was transported to the local hospital with “non-serious injuries” and released the same day.

Sitka Fire Chief Brian McLaughlin said the crash occurred in a heavily wooded area that’s challenging for investigators to reach. The Fire Department is helping the Coast Guard safely access the site.

“We provided some of our ropes team experts to head down with part of the Coast Guard investigation team to find a safe route down to the site, because they’re going to have several more days of getting down there and doing their investigation,” McLaughlin said. “Not to mention at some point there will likely be a salvage effort.”

McLaughlin said the investigation and subsequent salvage operation of the aircraft could take weeks. He said a majority of the area has reopened, but reminds the community to keep its distance as the Coast Guard continues its recovery and investigation efforts.

“I know everyone’s going to work as quickly and efficiently as they can to open everything up,” McLaughlin said. “But until that time, we just continue to ask for everyone’s patience and support, and kind of keep away from that area for their safety.”

In an email to KCAW, U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer Pam Manns said there’s currently no timeline for wrapping up the investigation.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to all the local responders who assisted us during this critical time,” Manns said.