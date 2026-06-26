The 55th Sitka Music Festival wraps up this weekend. Violinist Yuriy Bekker, pianist Dominic Dousa, and Zuill Bailey, the festival’s artistic director, join KCAW to talk about the bonds created between the participating musicians and Sitka community. Bailey says the festival is “like a dinner party” that brings together some of the greatest musicians in the world. Listen to the conversation here:
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