Two Sitkans have applied to fill two vacant seats on the Sitka School Board until the next municipal election.



In a special meeting on June 30, the board will interview candidates Matthew Potter and Kat Richards, who each submitted letters of interest. They are the only applicants for the seats vacated by former board members Amanda Williams and Tom Williams, who both stepped down in May.



Potter is an educator and administrator who has worked in Sitka and across Alaska. In his letter of interest, he says his professional background would inform his work on the board. He says joining the school board would be personal for him, too, because his family has “chosen to put down [their] roots” in Sitka, and are enrolling their children in the district.



In her letter of interest, Richards says her background in healthcare administration gives her experience with policies, budgets, creating a safe work environment, and making tough decisions. She says she’s aligned with the district’s current goals and would welcome the opportunity to serve on the board.

View the full agenda here

The Sitka School Board will meet on June 30 at 5 p.m. in the district office board room to interview the candidates and vote on their appointments. The board will also take up the agenda from its regular meeting earlier this month, which was postponed.