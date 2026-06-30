After Saturday’s parade, Sitkans can continue the party on the water with the Sitka Maritime Heritage Society’s annual Fourth of July Cruise. Organizers joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the cruise, which will feature naturalist Matt Goff and historian Rebecca Poulson. Listen to the conversation here.
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