Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium opened the doors of its new Sitka hospital to patients this week.



While the tribal health consortium held a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the new Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center in late April, it did not fully open to patients until June 29.



In a press release from the organization on Sunday, SEARHC President and CEO Charles Clement said the hospital opening represents more than a new building. “It reflects generations of vision, partnership, and commitment to ensuring the people of Southeast Alaska have access to exceptional healthcare close to home,” he said.



SEARHC estimates the project, which has spanned over five years, cost roughly $300 million dollars across two phases, including the hospital campus, housing and infrastructure.