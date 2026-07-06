On July 1, Sitka launched its Tourism Best Management Practices (TBMP) program for the 2026 season. The TBMP is a set of guidelines designed to improve the tourism industry in Sitka, adapted from programs in other Southeast Alaska communities. Businesses can commit to the program’s shared guidelines, and the public can report violations through a hotline. Judson Rusk, the city’s tourism manager, and Victoria Wright, Visit Sitka’s interim contract manager, joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss how the new program aims to establish clear expectations for responsible tourism practices and create a more consistent standard across the industry. Listen to their conversation here:
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