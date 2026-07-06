The MH-60 Jayhawk from Air Station Sitka went down on Harbor Mountain on June 22. (USCG Photo)

A team of experts is working to salvage a Coast Guard helicopter that crashed on Sitka’s Harbor Mountain last month. The U.S. Coast Guard said in a press release that the effort is being led by the Downed Aircraft Recovery Team from the Alaska Army National Guard out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. It will include “an aircraft removal assessment, wreckage removal, and mitigation of any hazardous materials associated with the site.”

The MH-60 Jayhawk from Air Station Sitka went down on June 22 during a training flight. The crash occurred at about 1,500 feet on the south side of Harbor Mountain. The four crew members involved in the crash were treated for minor injuries and released from Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center the same day.

The cause of the crash is being actively investigated by a team of Coast Guard members and civilian experts. They haven’t given a timeline on how long the investigation will take.

The Coast Guard said several trees were damaged in the incident, and while there was no reported damage to the local trail or road systems, all public access to the area is currently prohibited. They said the crash site is “very hazardous” and remains closed by the U.S. Forest Service. The area is actively under video surveillance. The Coast Guard said they will encourage the reopening of Harbor Mountain Road once teams have fully assessed the site and wreckage and determine no additional risks remain.

Crews from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak remain in Sitka to support operations in Southeast, with the goal of Sitka crews resuming their duties sometime this week.