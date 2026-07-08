Andrew Thoms, executive director of the Sitka Conservation Society, and local artist Rebecca Danon joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss the upcoming comment period on the roadless rule, management of the Tongass National Forest, and an upcoming pop-up show at Harbor Mountan Brewery showcasing Danon’s public lands advocacy artwork. Danon will be selling her art on Friday, July 10, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the brewery, with 20% of proceeds going to SCS. Listen to their conversation here:
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