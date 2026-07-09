High School students at the Sitka Fine Arts Camp will deliver their final performances 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11, at the Sitka Performing Arts Center. Camp faculty member Medar de la Cruz and Executive Director Roger Schmidt joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to share highlights from this week’s programming. Listen here:
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