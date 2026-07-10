Solving the childcare shortage continues to be a top priority in Sitka. A local coalition has been working on the issue for several years. Last fall, the Sitka Tribe of Alaska announced a new childcare program, and the Sitka Assembly is considering its own plan, with another work session planned for late July. The issue is also top-of-mind at the Greater Sitka Chamber of Commerce.

“Childcare is one of our initiatives that the Sitka Chamber has been focused on for the last couple years, because we heard from all of our membership that it, this is a challenge for them,” said Executive Director Rachel Roy at a recent meeting.



Roy invited two childcare policy experts to join her for the virtual summer speaker series on Wednesday (7-8-26). Melinda Garrett and Sheri Penney, from the national Bipartisan Policy Center, shared information on successful childcare funding models enacted across the country.

They focused on three distinct frameworks, like the “tri-share” model which splits the cost of childcare between the employer, employee, and a third party funder. Garrett said when they look at how to finance childcare, they’re looking for ideas that are both sustainable and adaptable on different scales.

“We know a lot of times we see a lot of band aid, or triage, funding to childcare,” Garrett said. “So when we look at financing models, we want to figure out durable funding…that can last beyond a budget cycle or even a political administration.”



Penney and Garrett will be in Sitka in early August to participate in a local childcare funding summit.

You can listen to their full presentation here: