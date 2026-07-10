Sitka Counseling has an upcoming Narcan pop-up training at AC Lakeside on Saturday, July 11, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., where Sitkans can learn about the opioid overdose reversal medicine. Maddy Moore, prevention coordinator with Sitka Counseling, joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to talk about the organization’s services, the importance of harm reduction tools, and the effectiveness of Naloxone (Narcan). Listen to the conversation here: