(Flyer provided)

Darren McAvoy, a forestry specialist and professor at Utah State University, joins KCAW to talk about his upcoming kiln biochar demonstration. This process turns wood waste into charcoal that can be used to boost soil quality and reduce how much carbon returns to the atmosphere. McAvoy will host the workshop July 16 on Mt. Edgecumbe High School’s ballfields at 10 a.m. Listen to the conversation here: