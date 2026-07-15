Each year, the Sitka Rotary Club Rotary Club races rubber ducks to raise money for the organization. President Ed McFadden and Shannon Haugland joined KCAW for the Morning Interview on Monday to discuss the annual event, which will take place on Granite Creek on July 18. Listen to the conversation here:
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