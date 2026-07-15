(Photo provided)

Sitka Tribe of Alaska has a new general manager. In a press release on Tuesday (7-14-26), the Tribe announced Bert Adams will step into the role later this summer. Adams previously served as the executive director of Kenaitze Indian Tribe and the Native Village of Eyak.

Interim General Manager Rob Allen said the Sitka Tribe of Alaska Tribal Council kicked off its hiring process in April. After a couple of interviews, Adams traveled in from the Wasilla area for the final round with the Council. He also met with staff and community members. But it wasn’t his first time in town.

“He grew up in Yakutat and has played a lot of basketball in his time,” Allen said, “so he’s been to Sitka as a basketball player.”

Allen said the Tribe plans to build a maintenance facility for its buses and revamp a few of its buildings. He said Adams led similar projects during his previous positions in Tribal governance.

“We’re hoping that that experience and knowledge will help with the Sitka Tribal enterprises, and some of our thoughts and ideas on how to expand the scope and impact on the enterprise side,” Allen said.

Council Chairwoman Yeidikook’áa Brady-Howard said in the press release that Adams “will bring a fresh perspective and innovative new ideas” to Sitka Tribe of Alaska.

Adams will step into his new role on August 17.