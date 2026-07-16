Children at the Betty Eliason Childcare Center in the spring of 2021 (KCAW/Rose)

Next month, the Greater Sitka Chamber of Commerce and Sitka Early Childhood Coalition are hosting a childcare conference to help address the urgent need for affordable childcare in Sitka. The summit will bring stakeholders together to look at sustainable funding strategies to increase access to childcare and strengthen Sitka’s workforce and economy. Participants will learn about the current childcare landscape, discuss funding strategies, and help identify practical next steps for the community. The Sitka Childcare Funding Summit will take place on Aug. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the UAS campus. Kari Sagel joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss the upcoming event, which you can register for here. Listen to the conversation here: