One year ago on July 18, the rescission bill eliminating federal funding from Raven Radio was passed into law. Raven Radio was hit with a 24% cut to our budget, a loss of $178,595 in FY26 and FY27, with no restoration of funding in sight.

It was a tough day here at Raven Radio. But I also already saw the silver linings. In the runup to the rescission, you showed me how much Raven Radio meant to you. You called and wrote to our representatives. You left messages of hope and resilience with your donations. You stopped me on the street to say you cared, or left cookies and a note on our kitchen table at the Cable House.

And all year, it just kept happening. You kept stepping up.

New members and long-time supporters alike decided to keep Raven Radio around. Our message of the year became “Defunded, not defeated.”

Because of you, that’s still true. We didn’t cut a single on-air program. We kept our journalism residency program intact, and our newsroom fully staffed. We had our most successful drive ever. We trained new volunteers; opened our studios to students and community members; and brought music, stories, and joy to the airwaves 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We also made some hard choices. Our staff is smaller now, and our budget is tighter too. We’re working hard, alongside stations across Alaska and the country, to build a sustainable future.

But I am happy to say that one year out from the loss of federal funding, we are still going strong. Federal funding has not returned, but you’ve shown me it’s possible for Raven Radio to continue to thrive.

Thank you.

With hope,

Mariana Robertson

KCAW General Manager