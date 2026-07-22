Southeast Alaska Independent Living (SAIL) is a local nonprofit that works with seniors and people with disabilities. Every summer, the organization hosts a number of programs and events that culminate in a celebratory community picnic. Joel Hanson, program director at SAIL, Jordan Tanguay, recreation and employment director, and siblings Brayden and Shawtay Holder, who are part of the organization’s summer work program, joined KCAW on the Morning Interview to discuss plans for the upcoming annual picnic and other summer programming. The picnic will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24, at the Crescent Harbor Net Shed. SAIL will provide hamburgers and hot dogs, and asks community members to bring a side dish. Listen to the conversation here: