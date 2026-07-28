When the Sitka Assembly meets tonight (7-28-26), it will consider waiving fees for some winter-time events at the city’s convention center.



Harrigan Centennial Hall is the city’s main events space, with several rooms and an auditorium available for rent. In a memo, ordinance sponsors Thor Christianson and Kevin Mosher say that while the facility sees high use during peak visitor season, there is an opportunity to attract more business during the off-season.

If the ordinance is approved, from October 1 to March 31, any group or organization scheduling an event at the convention center that brings more than 100 attendees from outside of Sitka would be eligible to have their facility fees covered by the city’s Visitor Activities Enhancement Fund.



Sponsors say if the fee waiver encourages more events that attract outside visitors, the return on investment would be measured in hotel stays, meals, retail and tax revenue.

In other business, the assembly will again consider, on second reading, whether to dedicate an additional $20,000 to the Parks and Recreation Master Plan. It will also discuss next steps in its recruitment of a new municipal administrator. The only finalist for the role dropped out of the running last week.



The Sitka Assembly meets at 6 p.m. tonight at Harrigan Centennial Hall. Raven News will broadcast the meeting live, following Alaska News Nightly