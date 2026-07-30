(KCAW photo/Wilber)

Election season is here! Raven Radio’s Municipal Election hub is coming soon. In the meantime, now is a great time to ensure you’re registered to vote.

You can check that your voter registration is active and see your precinct at myvoterportal.alaska.gov or by clicking the button below.

If you aren’t registered, you can register to vote online or by mail or in person. You must register 30 days before an election to be able to vote.

If there’s a problem with your registration, contact the Division of Elections.

Upcoming Election Dates

All elections in Sitka are held at Harrigan Centennial Hall, 330 Harbor Drive.

Primary Election Day: Tuesday, August 18. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early and absentee voting information can be found at the state Division of Elections website.

Sitka Municipal Election Day: Tuesday, October 6. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Information on early voting and other ways to vote in the Municipal election can be found at the City of Sitka website.

General Election Day: Tuesday, November 3. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early and absentee voting information can be found at the state Division of Elections website. Additional election and ranked choice voting information is also available.