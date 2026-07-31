Update on 7-31-26 at 11 p.m.

Police ask that Sitkans call the temporary backup line 907-623-0911 for all emergencies and non-emergencies until ACS service is restored.

Original report:

Sitkans’ ability to contact emergency services was impacted Friday (7-31-26) after a vehicle hit a utility line at the intersection of Jarvis Street and Sawmill Creek Road.

The Sitka Police Department responded to the crash around 11:30 a.m., according to a city press release. The accident caused a telecommunications outage for Alaska Communications (ACS). Crews are actively working on the issue, but the city said it could be as late as Monday or Tuesday until service is restored.

The press release said that during the outage Sitkans could experience difficulty reaching 911 or other emergency services. If that happens, the release suggested using a landline or calling again from a different provider or location.