Nine-year-old Avery plays at the Neurodiverse Physical Activity Group at Keet Gooshi Heen Elementary School. (KCAW/Salemo)

Nine-year-old Avery rests a thin foldable mat on his shoulders. Its two ends point straight ahead, like horns on a bull. He leans forward before charging across the Keet Gooshi Heen Elementary School gym.

Avery is part of the Neurodiverse Physical Activity Group. It’s a collaboration between Sitka’s Parks and Recreation Division and Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium, or SEARHC, that provides hour-long sessions of individualized play for kids on the autism spectrum.

“Sometimes we challenge them and set up obstacle courses or try to do more of a structured game,” says McArthur, a physical therapist at SEARHC. “But for the most part, this is their space to come and explore and play, and we’re just here to facilitate it.”

McArthur says organized sports aren’t for everyone, so physical activity looks different for every kid.

“The fun part about this group is really letting it be kid-led and see how they play and just adapt our play around them,” she says.

McArthur plays right alongside the kids. She prances across balance beams, hops on trampolines, and acts out whatever character the kids dream up. She’s been a bull fighter, a knight, or, when another boy’s here, a race car (with a notable losing streak).

“He is usually one step above me in upgrades,” McArthur says, “and I’m always slower than he is, and he usually has something he can throw at me.”

Avery charges at Whitney McArthur, a physical therapist at SEARHC. (KCAW/Salemo)

Avery likes when there’s a soundtrack to his imagination. As he and McArthur build castles and fight monsters, video game music booms from a speaker in the gym. But it’s not all fun and games. McArthur says it benefits the kids’ gross motor skills too. Those are movements we make with our arms and legs, like climbing, throwing, or jumping.

“It’s a great opportunity for parents to meet each other too and build that support group as well,” McArthur says.

Earl Pirtle is Avery’s grandfather, who Avery calls buddy. He says not every kid enjoys baseball, so letting Avery run around with this group is a good way to get his energy out.

“For him, it’s to get out of the house and do other things, other activities, and keep him more active rather than sitting in the house playing video games,” Pirtle says.

The group met every Monday and Thursday in July. Although this is the last session, Pirtle hopes there will be more in the future.

As the hour draws to a close, it’s time to start cleaning up. McArthur turns off the music and Avery helps her put the mats and balls away. Once the gym floor is clear, Avery slips his sneakers on and runs toward the door.

“Come on, buddy,” Avery calls to Pirtle as he runs toward the door.