(Sitka Police Image)

The Sitka Police Department invites the community to Sitka Night Out on Saturday, August 8, 2026, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the covered area and playground at Keet Gooshi Heen Elementary School. Sitka Police Chief Mike Hall joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the free, family-friendly event, which will feature games, food, refreshments and an opportunity to meet Sitka police.