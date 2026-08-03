The Sitka Police Department invites the community to Sitka Night Out on Saturday, August 8, 2026, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the covered area and playground at Keet Gooshi Heen Elementary School. Sitka Police Chief Mike Hall joined KCAW for the Morning Interview to discuss the free, family-friendly event, which will feature games, food, refreshments and an opportunity to meet Sitka police.
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