A piece from the 2024 Sitka Wearable Art Show. (Bobbi Jordan image)

Jeff Budd and Bobbi Jordan with the Greater Sitka Arts Council are inviting designers to participate in the Sitka Wearable Art Show, scheduled for two performances on February 8, 2025. The theme this year is “Forest to the Sea.” Designers are asked to apply by December 13, 2024, and are asked to pay a $50 commitment deposit, which will be refunded after the show. Volunteers are also needed. For more information, visit the Greater Sitka Arts Council website.