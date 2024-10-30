While WhaleFest has numerous educational opportunities for students, a favorite adult “workshop” is the Snorkel & Sauna, scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday at the Science Center beach. Registration required. (SSSC photo)

Janet Clarke is the Education Director at the Sitka Sound Science Center and Ian Derauf is the WhaleFest Student Coordinator. Undergrads from UAF and UAS, along with high school students from around the region will participate in a host of activities tailored just for them during WhaleFest, including the Ocean Bowl, and workshops on Remote Operated Vehicles (ROVs) and crabs. There are also workshops for adults, including a “Snorkel & Sauna” Thursday morning. Registration information is available online at sitkawhalefest.org.