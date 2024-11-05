Laura Tirman is the director of the Salty Spoke Bike Co-op; Brian McNitt is on the steering committee. The Salty Spoke is forming partnerships across the community to increase access to cycling, to increase safety, and to educate both riders and drivers. The Salty Spoke offers monthly group rides (the next is 3 p.m. November 17), and practical assistance with bike maintenance. There’s also a complete bike maintenance shop for members. Membership fees are on a sliding scale. Sign up, or learn more at saltyspoke.com.
