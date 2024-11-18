Callie Simmons is the project coordinator for the 2024 Community Food Assessment. Jasmine Shaw is the UAF Cooperative Extension Service Sitka branch director. Ten years ago several agencies in Sitka collaborated on a Community Food Assessment to examine food security issues in the area. This year, Transition Sitka and the Sitka Local Foods Network are repeating the assessment to see how things have changed. Over 400 residents responded to a survey, and there were longer interviews with local growers.

The 2024 Sitka Community Food Assessment Indicators Report can be viewed online at: bit.ly/2023CommunityFoodAssessment

Simmons will give a project report to the community at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Sitka Public Library. Residents are also invited to attend the next meeting of the newly-organized Sitka Food Coalition, 12 pm , Thursday, December 12, in the Pioneers Home Manager’s House.